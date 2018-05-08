Sikeston man drowns in Mississippi County, MO

According to Coroner Terry Parker, a father, and his adult son were fishing when the boat turned over. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Mississippi County, Missouri Coroner's Office said a Sikeston, Mo, man has drowned after a boat capsized on Tuesday, May 8.

It happened at the Robert Delaney Lake, north of Charleston, Mo.

According to Coroner Terry Parker, a father, and his adult son were fishing when their boat hit a submerged object and causing them to fall overboard. The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Michael D. Price. Price was taken to a Sikeston hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father of Micheal Price, Clifford Price, is being treated at an area hospital, according to Parker.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 9.

