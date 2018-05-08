Murray State University hosts annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguish - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State University hosts annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
The 34th annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture took place on May 1 in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center at Murray State University. (Source: MSU) The 34th annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture took place on May 1 in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center at Murray State University. (Source: MSU)
Awards were handed out (Source: Murray State University) Awards were handed out (Source: Murray State University)
Chief Brandon Barnhill of the Paducah Police Department was the featured speaker and panel facilitator. (Source: Murray State University) Chief Brandon Barnhill of the Paducah Police Department was the featured speaker and panel facilitator. (Source: Murray State University)
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The 34th annual Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecture took place on May 1 in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center at Murray State University.

Chief Brandon Barnhill of the Paducah Police Department was the featured speaker and panel facilitator.

The discussion panel consisted of Trooper Jody Cash of the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Detective Squad, Crime Analyst Michael Zidar of the Paducah Police Department, Officer Trista Colson of the Murray Police Department and School Resource Officer Brandon Gallimore of Calloway County High School and the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.

“Originally developed to honor the outstanding service of President Harry M. Sparks, this lecture series continues to bring together faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members for an evening of topical discussion, festivities and recognition," said Dr. David Whaley, dean for the College of Education and Human Services. "We pride ourselves on following the legacy established by President Sparks to ensure that this event embraces a respectful evening of discourse and acknowledgment.”

The following awards were presented:

  • Innovation in Education Alumni Award: Samantha Tabor, Concord Elementary School
  • Outstanding Educator Alumni Award: Scott Pile, Calloway County Middle School
  • Innovation in Service Leadership Alumni Award: Ken Claud, Calloway County Jail
  • Outstanding Service Leadership Alumni Award: Janeann Turner, Murray High School’s the Den Youth Service Center
  • Dr. Charles and Marlene Johnson Outstanding Education Faculty Award: Dr. Cindy Clemson, Murray State University College of Education and Human Services
  • The Dean’s Award: Jimmy Adams, Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board
  • Harry M. Sparks Distinguished Lecturer Award: Chief Brandon Barnhill, Paducah Police Department

Dr. Harry M. Sparks served as the fifth president of Murray State, serving from 1968-1973.

