Illinois bill looks to expand enrollment at high school

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow out-of-state students to enroll in a Chicago-area school.

The Beacon-News reports that Democratic Sen. Linda Holmes sponsored the bill to help the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora reduce its reliance on state funds.

Out-of-state and international students wouldn't be allowed to account for more than 25 percent of the student body.

The proposal would also allow ninth-grade students to enroll in the academy.

Tami Armstrong is the director of the school's office of public affairs. She says the measure would expose students to different backgrounds and give the school access to money for capital projects.

Armstrong says the school could add 150 slots for non-Illinois students if the proposal is approved. She says tuition would be about $50,000.

