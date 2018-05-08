Law enforcement: Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Law enforcement: Suspect in shooting of ATF agent arrested

A law enforcement official says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago. (Source: Raycom Media) A law enforcement official says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago. (Source: Raycom Media)

By DON BABWIN and MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A law enforcement official says a suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago.

The official is not authorized to talk about the arrest and spoke to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity.

The official says Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrested the man in Chicago on Monday night. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The suspect had been the subject of a massive manhunt since early Friday when the agent was shot in the face during what authorities described as a pre-dawn ambush in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. He is expected to fully recover.

The agent was part of a task force designed to stem the flow of illegal guns into Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

