Families of missing persons asked for DNA for data base

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are teaming up with police departments in the St. Louis area to help authorities identify the unidentified remains stored in morgues across the country.

The (Belleville) News-Democrat reports that on May 19, families of missing people can provide DNA samples that will then be added to a data base called the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The effort is designed to address a communication problem between law enforcement agencies that handle missing persons cases and coroners who handle unidentified remains cases.

The event will be held at the St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights, Illinois and at the State Office Building in Jennings, Missouri.

