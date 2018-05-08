Pres. Trump announced decision to withdraw U.S. from Iran nuclear deal

President Trump announce his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KFVS)

President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

He spoke just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8.

The AP reported he planned to follow through on his campaign threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s announcement on the Iran Deal:

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action represented a deeply flawed agreement which President Trump has determined is not in the national security interests of the United States. Iran’s malign behavior across the broader Middle East—support to proxies such as Shia militias within Iraq, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias inside of Syria, use of cyber-attacks, support for terrorism, and pursuit of an advanced ballistic missile program—must all be addressed in a wider regional effort. Our European partners now have an opportunity to come back to the table with Secretary Pompeo and negotiate the best terms to create either a better agreement, or a maximum pressure campaign against Iran. I share the objective and commitment made by the President that Iran should never be able to acquire or develop a nuclear weapon.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin released the following statement after the President's announcement:

"The last thing America and the world need right now is a new nuclear threat. Breaking this deal increases the danger that Iran will restart its nuclear weapons program, which threatens our ally, Israel, and destabilizes the entire Middle East. It isolates the United States from the world at a time when we need our allies to come together to address nuclear threats elsewhere, particularly in Korea. This is a mistake of historic proportions."

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth released the following statement:

“While the Iran nuclear agreement was far from perfect, it has been successful in pushing back Iran’s timeline for nuclear weapons development, which was a key goal of the agreement. Donald Trump’s reckless announcement today not only threatens to destroy years of important non-proliferation efforts, it also isolates us from our allies and undermines our country’s ability to use diplomacy to negotiate future agreements, leaving us with less leverage on the world stage. That’s alarming, especially at this critical time as we attempt to reach a diplomatic solution to the north Korean crisis. Our nation’s top defense and military officials agree that Iran is in compliance with the agreement and recommended we remain in this deal. It’s unfortunate that on this critical matter of national security, the President has decided to cast aside their advice.”

U.S. Representative Mike Bost issued the following statement after President Trump announced his intentions to remove the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.

“The nuclear agreement with Iran was fundamentally flawed from the beginning. It trades temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program for permanent sanctions relief in the hope that the biggest financiers of terror in the world would somehow change their ways. The recent revelation of Iran’s secret nuclear weapons archive clearly proves that the regime had a comprehensive program to design, test and build a nuclear weapon. The nuclear deal simply allows the regime to wait out the temporary restrictions before restarting their weapons program.”

The agreement, struck in 2015 by the United States, other world powers and Iran, lifted most U.S. and international sanctions against the country. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.