Minimum wage, medical pot among Missouri ballot proposals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several Missouri groups have submitted signatures to put a minimum wage hike, medical marijuana and limits on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to a public vote.

Sunday was the deadline to submit signatures to the Secretary of State's Office to put initiative petitions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The secretary of state still needs to count the number of signatures to check that enough were submitted to put the proposals before voters. Then local election authorities must verify signatures.

The initiatives include a proposal to gradually increase the state's current minimum wage of $7.85 an hour to $12 an hour by 2023.

A proposed constitutional change would limit lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to $5 per gift and would change how the state handles redistricting. Three other petitions would allow medical marijuana.

