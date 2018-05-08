Union City police take part in "Click It or Ticket" campaign

Summer is the perfect time for a road trip or a vacation, but police in Union City, Tennessee want to make sure drivers arrive safely.

The Union City Police Department is partnering up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to remind motorists to buckle up.

The "Click It or Ticket" campaign will begin May 21 and run through June 3. Agencies across the state of Tennessee will increase seat belt enforcement as a part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's nationwide mobilization.

"Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” Chief of Police Perry Barfield said. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our law enforcement personnel see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”

According to the NHTSA, nearly half (48%) of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016, were unrestrained. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 315 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt.

