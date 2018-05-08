Mahoney to leave SEMO basketball after 2 seasons

Guard/forward Denzel Mahoney will leave the Southeast Missouri State University basketball program after two seasons.

According to the university, he plans to transfer so he can "pursue opportunities that will allow him to play at the highest level."

"Denzel informed me that he has interest from Power 5 programs and has a desire to play at the highest level in order to reach his goal of playing in the NBA," said SEMO head coach Rick Ray. "Despite being given the number of players in the NBA from mid-major programs, including his former teammate Antonius Cleveland, who just signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Denzel feels that transferring is in his best interest to pursue his goal. He has been a great player for us over the last two seasons here at SEMO and we wish him the best."

Mahoney started every game of his SEMO career. He was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17 and led the team with 19.3 points per game.

"I want to thank my teammates, coaches and everyone else who has been part of my career at SEMO these past two years," Mahoney said. "I wish this program nothing but success."

SEMO returns three starters in 2018-19, including two that ranked among the team's top four scores a year ago.

