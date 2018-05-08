One seriously injured in crash with Lowe's delivery truck in Sikeston, MO

One person, an infant and a Lowe's delivery driver were involved in a crash in Sikeston, MO (Source: Brent Barber)

A crash behind a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sikeston, Missouri left one driver with serious injuries.

According to Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on Brunt and Colonel George E. Day Street.

The driver of an SUV failed to yield to a Lowe's delivery truck and was struck by the truck in the front of the vehicle according to Broom.

Broom also said there was an infant in the SUV during the crash. The driver was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries but the infant was not visibly injured. The infant was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the delivery truck was not injured in the crash. Another person in the truck was not injured, as well.

