One seriously injured in crash with Lowe's delivery truck in Sik - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One seriously injured in crash with Lowe's delivery truck in Sikeston, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
One person, an infant and a Lowe's delivery driver were involved in a crash in Sikeston, MO (Source: Brent Barber) One person, an infant and a Lowe's delivery driver were involved in a crash in Sikeston, MO (Source: Brent Barber)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A crash behind a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Sikeston, Missouri left one driver with serious injuries. 

According to Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 9:45 p.m. on Brunt and Colonel George E. Day Street. 

The driver of an SUV failed to yield to a Lowe's delivery truck and was struck by the truck in the front of the vehicle according to Broom. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Broom also said there was an infant in the SUV during the crash. The driver was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries but the infant was not visibly injured. The infant was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the delivery truck was not injured in the crash. Another person in the truck was not injured, as well. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly