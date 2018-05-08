Graves County Senior to attend Murray State University Honors College

Graves County High School senior Trevor Grant has signed his letter of intent to attend Murray State University’s Honors College via a presidential scholarship. (Source: Graves Co. Schools)

Graves County High School senior Trevor Grant has signed his letter of intent to attend Murray State University’s Honors College via a presidential scholarship.

Trevor is shown in the included photographed flanked by Honors College director Warren Edminster on his right and MSU president Robert Davies on his left.

Standing behind them in the photo are his mother, Michelle Grant, and MSU provost Mark Arant.

Not pictured is Trevor Grant’s father, Jonathan Grant.

The Murray State Honors College is a unique educational opportunity for students of high achievement.

The program emphasizes critical and analytical thinking through opportunities such as an honors seminar, independent projects and a chance to study other cultures with travel abroad.

One on one guidance for each student for things such as internships and scholarships is provided.

And the Honors Student Council organizes service projects, fundraising events, and other extracurricular activities for honors students.

