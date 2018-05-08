First Alert: Increasing clouds, chance of upcoming thunderstorms

The end of the week looks warm, some might even call it hot. (Source: KFVS)

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says we are seeing a beautiful day across the area, but things are about to change. After seeing what seems to be weeks of below normal temperatures, the Heartland is about to heat up!

This evening we will see clouds increase throughout the night. There will be a few isolated thunderstorms during the early morning hours, mainly across our northern counties. Evening temperatures will be mild. Morning lows will range from the middle 50s northeast to lower 60s southwest.



Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest concentration of storms will be across our northern counties.

There could be a strong storm or two with the greatest threat being hail and gusty winds. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.



The end of the week looks warm, some might even call it hot. Highs will approach 90-degrees by the weekend.

