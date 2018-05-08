What you need to know May 8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 8

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 8.

First Alert Forecast

You might need a light jacket this morning because temperatures could dip down into the 40s and 50s. Laura Wibbenmeyer says today will be dry and high temps will be in the 70s. It will be very similar to yesterday.

We’re still watching for severe weather on Wednesday. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Isolated hail could be possible with some of the stronger storms. We’ll have scattered storms in the morning and another round of storms in the afternoon.

We’ll have a warm and muggy weekend. We could see scattered storms on Mother’s day. The feels-like temperatures could be in the 90s this weekend, especially on Friday and Saturday.

Making headlines

  1. Cape Girardeau Police and downtown bars are confiscating more fake IDs.
  2. The Stoddard County Sheriff's Office located a missing man.
  3. More than 3.3 million Kentuckians are registered to vote in the May 22 primary elections.
  4. Instructors at Shawnee Community College have had many doubts and concerns with the school's president.
  5. A man accused of murder and other charges will be in court for a jury trial in 2019.

Trending web stories

A Missouri Air National Guardsman died on the side of the road after he was fatally stabbed.

A Florida couple is offering a reward for someone to return the ashes of their only child.

Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.

