Feeding your student this summer

School is almost out for the summer which means for some families, feeding students during that time can be difficult.

While in school, some students are on free or reduced lunches, depending on their family situation. During the summer, that may not be an option.

"In southeast Missouri, 1-in-4 kids don't know where their next meal is coming from," Keys said. "That number is actually almost 20,000 children in our area, which is a devastating number. There are many options available. If you're not sure where to go, contact us so we can direct you to the nearest pantry and hopefully is close enough that you can get to."

Keys said while his agency is focused on southeast Missouri, there are many food banks and options available to families who may live in other parts of the Heartland as well.

Keys said on May 12, the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive.

Keys said the drive is held this time of year because students get out of school and families are looking for some help in feeding them.

"It is held from the national postal carriers," Keys said. "The reason it's held this time of the year is that children, they need to food in the summer, and other times they do have the food provided by the school. So they have a set, you know, they know where their meal is coming from. But, in the summers, they don't always know this. So this helps for the summer, for these children."

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, not every post office has this drive.

To participate, call your local post office to see if they are holding the drive. If they are, simply put the non-perishable items where your carrier normally drops off your mail, before their normal drop of time.

To find the number to your local office, click here.

For more information on the SEMO Food Bank, click here.

For more information on Stamp out hunger, click here or here.