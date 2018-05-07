New Area Coordinator of the Missouri Bootheel named for Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is welcoming a new Area Coordinator for the Missouri Bootheel region.

Tim Aden has been named the new Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. Aden comes from a strong Christian family in Tennessee. He and his wife, Carolyn, met at Union University in Jackson, Tn. They moved back to Missouri to be near Carolyn's parents. They have two daughters, Christy and Laura, and four grandchildren.

Aden has been an Elder at Stokelan Drive Christian Church for many years and teaches an Adult Sunday School class as well as a youth class on Sunday nights. Tim coordinated the living Nativity at Stokelan for 10 years. He enjoys being active in his church and community.

This past year, Aden served as the Network Logistics Coordinator for the Missouri Bootheel team. As a retired nurse, Aden feels this is a wonderful way to spend his retirement. He is looking forward to his new role and partnership in spreading the good news and great joy of Jesus Christ through Operation Christmas Child!

