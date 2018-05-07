Inner turmoil at Shawnee Community College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inner turmoil at Shawnee Community College

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
The SCC Board will be meeting May 7, where faculty say they plan to further voice their concerns with the school and the president (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS) The SCC Board will be meeting May 7, where faculty say they plan to further voice their concerns with the school and the president (Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS)
ULLIN, IL (KFVS) -

Instructors at Shawnee Community College have had many doubts and concerns with the school's latest president, Dr. Peggy Bradford, since she took the position last fall.

Months of complaints, faculty say have not been heard, resulting in a 100 percent vote of no confidence of Dr. Bradford in late March. 

Official complaints have been filed against Dr. Bradford over multiple issues.

SCC Faculty Association President, Sheryl Ribbing, complained to the school's board that the current president has increased salaries for administrators, spent money on things that don't directly help the students, and. created a "hostile work environment." And, contributed to class cancellations that risked students' enrollment in the school, thus costing revenue. 

Craig Bradley is an instructor at SCC who has taken note in some of Dr. Bradford's expenditures he sees as unnecessary.

He said that he requested expenditure data on a number of actions taken by the president over the past 9 months through the Freedom of Information Act. 

In his findings, he said the president spent a grand total of $29,858.42 on getting new furniture for her office, a new podium for things like graduation ceremonies, and a presidential inauguration to celebrate Dr. Bradford's taking of the office. 

Dr. Bradford says the school has never had a presidential inauguration ceremony before her. However, she defended the action by saying it was meant to draw in community support for the school. 

Additionally, Bradley and Ribbing complain about massive amounts of turnovers in the school; saying, employees have taken early retirement, found new jobs, or just left the school for one reason or another.

They attribute many of these to a different work environment since Bradford came to the school. 

The SCC Board will be meeting May 7, where faculty say they plan to further voice their concerns with the school and the president. 

