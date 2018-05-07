I-24 ramp in Lyon Co., KY open after semi overturns

The eastbound ramp from I-24 to the northbound lanes of I-69 near Eddyville in Lyon County, Kentucky is blocked due to an overturned semi truck. (Source: Raycom Media)

The eastbound ramp from I-24 to the northbound lanes of I-69 near Eddyville in Lyon County, Kentucky was blocked due to an overturned semi-truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road is open now. Officials said a truck was hauling various lumber items.

The load was scattered along the ramp blocking I-24 eastbound traffic seeking to access I-69 northbound.

Due to extended effort to clear lumber scattered along the ramp the clean up was expected to last until 1 a.m.

