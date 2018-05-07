Cape Girardeau, MO Chick-fil-A employees surprised with scholarships

Chick-fil-A employees were surprised with scholarships in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday.

Eleven employees were each awarded $2,500, for a total of $27,500 altogether.

The employees were asked to come by the restaurant for a meeting. They were totally unaware what was about to happen when they walked inside the doors.

"They just sent me a text through a group chat saying, can you come in at 4? It will be only 15 to 30 minutes. That's all I knew," Anthony Kobak explained.

The team gathered around and the announcement was made.

"I had no idea!" Abagail Estes said. "I had no idea that I was going to be able to actually receive this scholarship. I know I applied but there are so many employees that work at Chick-fil-A. I had no idea I was going to get one. I'm just so grateful that I get to work at a company that cares so much about their employees to even offer this."

One-by-one, employees were called up to receive their packet with scholarship money included. Each of the employees gave their boss, Brian House, a hug in appreciation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The last employee was still working when her name was called. She entered the room completely shocked.

"Oh, my gosh, what is going on right now!" Amanda Schario said. "Once when they handed me the red card, I realized that it was a Chick-fil-A scholarship. So yeah, I was super pumped."

Employees we spoke with said this money will help pave their way through college and help them bring more success later down the road.

"It helps so much," Estes said. "I get to apply these to my college costs which I know is going to be a lot. It's really going to help me out. It's going to help my family out. It's just going to set me high for the goals I want to achieve."

Kobak has online classes at LeTourneau University in Texas. He said he was about finished paying everything but didn't have enough for the rest.

"It's a huge relief," Kobak stated. "Otherwise, I would have to go in debt. I have about $20,000 left."

For Schario, she stated she probably wouldn't have even been able to finish school without this scholarship money.

"If it wasn't for this scholarship, I probably wouldn't even be able to complete college, let alone, actually pursue what it is I want to do with my life," Schario said.

Afterward, the employees started texting their family and friends the good news with smiles on their faces.

"This is definitely going to be a day that I'm probably going to remember for the rest of my life," Schario said with a smile. "Chick-fil-A is hands down, the best job I've ever had."

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.