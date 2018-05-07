Man falls to his death at southern IL park

A Pittsburg, Ill. man fell to his death at a Johnson County park on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Pittsburg, Illinois man died after falling at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County on Sunday, May 6.

According to Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke, 22-year-old Charles D. Gill of rural Williamson County fell to his death at the park on Sunday afternoon after he apparently lost his footing while standing on the edge of a large waterfall area.

Burke said Gill fell about 60 feet.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m.

The incident is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Williamson County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.