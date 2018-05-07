Cape Central High School brings new Air Force Junior ROTC program

A new program is coming to Cape Central High School this fall, students will be able to enroll in Air Force Junior ROTC (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS).

A new program is coming to Cape Central High School this fall, students will be able to enroll in Air Force Junior ROTC.

The program is open to all Cape Central High school students.

The officers running the program said the goal is to teach the students life-skills such leadership, management, communication, responsibility and accountability among others.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Principal Chris Kase said more than 70 students have already expressed interest, something he's excited about.

"For a program that hasn't even launched yet, but of course we've had our aerospace instructors here in campus since March 1 and they've just been hitting the ground a making connections with kids here's what it's all about, meeting with parents and we're just super excited with the momentum they've already taken off with," said Principal Kase.

The Junior ROTC program will begin when school resumes in Fall 2018.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.