Three Rivers College Raiders headed to World Series

Players gather around their newly won hardware. (Source: Three Rivers College)

Three Rivers Raiders are headed to the World Series. (Source: Three Rivers College)

The Three Rivers College Raiders Softball team is World Series bound after winning the District J tournament on May 5.

Naylor, Mo. native Kabrien Rogers has been part of Naylor basketball and softball rise to state finals and now is ready for the NJCAA Softball World Series.

The NJCAA Softball World Series begins on May 16.

