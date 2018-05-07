Man dies after ATV crash in Williamson Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man dies after ATV crash in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A 25-year-old man died after an ATV crash in Williamson County, Ill. on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media) A 25-year-old man died after an ATV crash in Williamson County, Ill. on Sunday. (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Galatia, Illinois man died in an ATV crash on Sunday, May 6.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the coroner's office are investigating the crash.

Deputies say they got the report of the crash around 3:55 p.m. It happened on Dykersburg Road, just south of Roten Lane.

According to Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke, 25-year-old Peter Schneider, of Galatia, formerly of the Crab Orchard area, died in the crash. He said he was not wearing a helmet.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick wanted to remind residents that all-terrain vehicles aren't designed for use on the road and that you have to be careful if it's driven on pavement.

