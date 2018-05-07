Blairsville, IL man sentenced on Domestic Battery charges

The Jackson County State Attorney has announced a sentencing for a Blairsville, Ill. man. after pleading guilty to charges of domestic battery.

On Nov. 26, 2017, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated a domestic battery report in which the defendant struck a female family member. Michael Colson, 31, had fled the scene before officers arrived but was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9 unit a short time later. Colson entered a plea of guilty to this charge. The charge was made a felony due to a prior domestic battery conviction.

At the time, Colson was serving a probation sentence for an incident that occurred on June 1, 2016, involving another domestic battery. Colson has also been convicted of a prior Criminal Sexual Assault charge. Because of these previous charges, his probation was revoked.

Colson was sentenced to 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each of the domestic battery charges. These sentences will be served concurrently and will be followed by a four-year Mandatory Supervised Release.

