Goodbye Abby! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Goodbye Abby!

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect

May 8, 2018.

It's a day most NCIS fans have been dreading: the day we have to say goodbye to forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

In the episode "Two Steps Back," evidence reveals an NCIS team member is a hitman's latest target.

While we don't know how she'll exit, we do know that the actress that plays Abby, Pauley Perrette, is warning fans that they will need extra tissues.

Perrette has played the fan-favorite character since NCIS started in 2003.

You can say #GoodbyeAbby by watching NCIS at 7 p.m. on KFVS on Tuesday, May 8.

Powered by Frankly