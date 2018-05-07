Goodbye Abby!

May 8, 2018.

It's a day most NCIS fans have been dreading: the day we have to say goodbye to forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.

In the episode "Two Steps Back," evidence reveals an NCIS team member is a hitman's latest target.

While we don't know how she'll exit, we do know that the actress that plays Abby, Pauley Perrette, is warning fans that they will need extra tissues.

I'm so worried about you guys for Tuesdays episode of the #GoodbyeAbby

It's sad, But I hope hope hope you will all watch. I Want the world to watch. I did my best work for you. And TONS of flashbacks. Everyone is there. Love you! Get everyone to watch please. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2018

Perrette has played the fan-favorite character since NCIS started in 2003.

You can say #GoodbyeAbby by watching NCIS at 7 p.m. on KFVS on Tuesday, May 8.