Armed standoff ends in Franklin County, IL

An armed home invasion led to a brief standoff in Franklin County, Ill.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, deputies received a call about an armed home invasion in Thompsonville, Ill. on May 6 at 1:16 a.m.

Deputies had a brief stand-off with 24-year-old Lucas Boyd, of Fort Campbell, Ky., who was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. A male victim in the home was able to get the gun away from Boyd and he was arrested.

Deputies found an AK-47 style assault rifle which Boyd has used to threaten the residents.

Boyd was charged with Home Invasion with a firearm (Class X Felony), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Class A misdemeanor), and resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor).

Boyd was taken to the Franklin County Jail without bond.

