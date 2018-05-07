Runners carry torch through Cape for Show-Me State Games - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Runners carry torch through Cape for Show-Me State Games

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Runners raise awareness for Show-Me State Games running the torch through Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS) Runners raise awareness for Show-Me State Games running the torch through Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The 2018 Torch Run for the Show-Me State Games made an appearance in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, May 7.

Runners met at Arena Park and ran their way on Kingshighway and Broadway, carrying the torch with them along their way.

The Shelter Insurance Show-Me State Games Torch Run has a mission to raise awareness and enthusiasm for the games throughout the state.

One of the runners said it’s important to her that she supports a great cause. She also stated the importance of trying to have a healthy lifestyle.

“Get involved for youth, for adults, for children,” Kathy Leimer said. “Get out there and keep moving. That’s the important part. We need to take back our health. We just need to keep moving and do what we can.”

The Olympic-style sports festival has nearly four dozen events for people for all ages and for all ability levels.

This is one of many Torch Run stops before the games kick off in June.

Anna Hargis, Shelter Insurance Director of Advertising with Shelter said she herself has a son involved and competed in the games. For her, it was a triumphant moment when he received two gold medals and a silver medal.

“He knew that he was competing against some of the best athletes in the State of Missouri,” Hargis said. “He wanted to be one of those top competitors and just the look on his face when he got his medals, I’ll never forget that.”

The Show-Me State Games was established in 1985 as a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health. It is now the largest state games in the nation.

Show-Me State Games offer events throughout the year to promote health, fitness, family and fun.

For a complete schedule of events and more details, visit www.smsg.org or call 573-882-2101.

