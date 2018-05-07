'Melanoma Monday' raises awareness of skin cancer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Melanoma Monday' raises awareness of skin cancer

Melanoma Monday is May 7. It's a day when health experts bring attention to skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.

Six months ago, Katie Michaud, a melanoma survivor, was about to welcome her second child when a trip to the dermatologist to check what she thought was a wart on the back of her arm turned out to be stage 3 melanoma.

"I am 37 weeks pregnant and they are telling me I have the deadliest skin cancer there is," she said. "I was just completely distraught."

Melanoma has been increasing in recent years. It's now one of the most common cancers in young adults, especially young women.

Nearly 90 percent are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light from indoor tanning and the sun.

"It tends to occur in younger women, in areas that are often covered, on thighs or stomach or breast or buttocks," said Dr. Elizabeth Hale with NYU Langone Medical Center.

Dr. Hale recommended year skin checks.

"If they see a mole changing or a new spot on their skin, they should get it checked by derm right away," she said. "Most skin cancers are preventable and totally curable when caught early."

Katie was induced early so she could have surgery right away. She was left with a large scar but needed no further treatment because the cancer had not spread.

She hopes other young women take her advice and stay away from tanning booths and always wear sunscreen.

"Just protect yourselves and your children because you never know, it could happen to you," she said. "I never thought it could happen to me and it did and thinking back on all the times I went tanning to get that nice bronze, I wish I had passed."

She said it's just not worth the risk.

According to the Melanoma Research Foundation, about 10,000 people die from melanoma each year.

