Marquand, MO man arrested for child enticement

A Madison County, Missouri man is facing charges after an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

George W. McCain, 47, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on May 4, 2018, for enticement of a child, according to the Highway Patrol.

Information received by the Patrol’s Digital Forensic Investigative Unit showed that McCain was communicating with a child online.

Investigators said McCain’s communication with the child had been sexual in nature.

On Friday, May 4, 2018, investigators found McCain in Fredericktown, Missouri, after he had traveled to a convenience store to meet the child.

McCain was arrested and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged McCain with one count of enticement of a child. Bond was set at $75,000.

