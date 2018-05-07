Martin, TN man sentenced to more than 7 years for tampering

A Martin, Tennessee man has been sentenced on tampering and probation violation charges. (Source: Martin PD)

A Martin, Tennessee man has been sentenced on tampering and probation violation charges.

Peter A. Graves, 41, was arrested after a domestic violence investigation, according to police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

He was on probation for drug charges at the time.

After a hearing, Graves was sentenced to 94 months for tampering of evidence, and 12 months for release violation. After released, he could serve three years of supervised probation.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.