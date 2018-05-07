Illinois to use $2B in Medicaid money for pilot projects - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois to use $2B in Medicaid money for pilot projects

The federal government is allowing the state of Illinois to use $2 billion in Medicaid dollars to invest in behavioral health programs partly meant to address the opioid crisis. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay) The federal government is allowing the state of Illinois to use $2 billion in Medicaid dollars to invest in behavioral health programs partly meant to address the opioid crisis. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - The federal government is allowing the state of Illinois to use $2 billion in Medicaid dollars to invest in behavioral health programs partly meant to address the opioid crisis.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said Monday that the state received a waiver for the effort from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Rauner says the state will use the existing Medicaid funds to test 10 pilot programs to expand preventive and community health services. Many of the proposed treatment plans address mental illness and substance abuse.

The governor says the health initiatives will make Illinois a "national leader in the way mental health services are provided."

The waiver will expire in five years. It can be renewed. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports 43 states are operating at least one approved Medicaid waiver.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    •   
Powered by Frankly