Donation made to John J. Pershing Homeless Veterans Program

Voluntary Services Assistant, Dale Day (center) is shown accepting the check and certificate from VFW Auxiliary Department of Missouri President, Nelda Clifton (left) and State Hospital Chairman, Judith Hutchinson(Source: John J. Pershing Medical Center)

A significant donation was made to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Homeless Veterans Program by the VFW Auxiliary Department of Missouri.

The auxiliary also presented a certificate of appreciation to the facility for their commitment to and care of Missouri’s veteran heroes.

“We appreciate the generous sponsors who support our homeless Veterans," Voluntary Services Assistant, Dale Day. "Through their support of this program, donors touch the lives of numerous Veterans in this community and the surrounding area.”

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Day at 573-778-4276.

