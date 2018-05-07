Illinois bill to raise penalties for assault on DCFS workers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois bill to raise penalties for assault on DCFS workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Measures that would increase penalties for assaults against Illinois Department of Child and Family Services employees that were spurred following a caseworker's death are seeing slow progress.

The State Journal-Register reports that Republican Sen. Tim Bivins introduced a Senate bill in January that would make aggravated battery without a firearm a felony if it causes permanent disability or disfigurement to a DCFS worker. The bill was revived last week and cleared a Senate subcommittee after lingering for months.

A House bill that featured similar language failed to clear a House committee. Some lawmakers expressed concerns over mass incarcerations and are seeking criminal justice reforms.

Caseworker Pamela Knight was attacked in September while attempting to take a child into protective custody. The 59-year-old suffered a fractured skull and died in February.

