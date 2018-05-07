Minimum wage, medical pot among Missouri ballot proposals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Minimum wage, medical pot among Missouri ballot proposals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Several Missouri groups have submitted signatures to put a minimum wage hike, medical marijuana and limits on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to a public vote.

Sunday was the deadline to submit signatures to the Secretary of State's Office to put initiative petitions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The secretary of state still needs to count the number of signatures to check that enough were submitted to put the proposals before voters. Then local election authorities must verify signatures.

The initiatives include a proposal to gradually increase the state's current minimum wage of $7.85 an hour to $12 an hour by 2023.

A proposed constitutional change would limit lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to $5 per gift and would change how the state handles redistricting. Three other petitions would allow medical marijuana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    •   
Powered by Frankly