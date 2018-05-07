Show a teacher you care this week

According to the National Day Calendar, it is National Teacher Appreciation Week.

This week falls on the first full Monday through Friday of May.

Take a moment to thank the people who have taught you in and out of the classroom this week.

Men and women who dedicate their lives to making the rest of us smarter, deserve some recognition this week and every week.

Visit www.pta.org for ways to thank a teacher.

