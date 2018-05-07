AP: 6 kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Army base in Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AP: 6 kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Army base in Missouri

Military officials want to limit congressional efforts in certain sexual assaults on bases (Source: Raycom Media) Military officials want to limit congressional efforts in certain sexual assaults on bases (Source: Raycom Media)

By The Associated Press

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) - Army officials are now acknowledging they've investigated reports of child-on-child sexual assaults at Fort Leonard Wood.

The disclosure comes amid an Associated Press investigation that found many sexual assault reports among children at U.S. military bases where service member families live have languished in a dead zone of justice, in which victims and offenders go without help.

New documents released to AP show Army criminal investigators opened at least six cases at Leonard Wood over a recent 10-year period. They concluded all were true.

Initially, Army's Criminal Investigation Command released a list of 223 sexual assaults among juveniles that showed none at the central Missouri base.

After reporters challenged the list's accuracy, the agency added 86 cases. It declines to share the number of reports that are still being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

