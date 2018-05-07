Officials offer reminder to leave baby wild animals alone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officials offer reminder to leave baby wild animals alone

Leave that baby animal alone Illinois officials say. (Source: Pixabay) Leave that baby animal alone Illinois officials say. (Source: Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials say it's breeding season for animals and those babes in the wood should be left alone.

Department of Natural Resources officials say baby rabbits, birds, deer and other newborn animals often look abandoned in woodlands and backyards. But in almost every case those animals are still being fed and cared for by their parents.

Also, mature animals will stay away from their nests and dens if humans are nearby.

State law protects wildlife and prohibits keeping wild animals as pets .

And expert intervention in wildlife cases can be expensive. A response by Natural Resources and U.S. Agriculture Department officials to concerns about a young deer in McLean (mih-KLAYNE') County this spring cost taxpayers nearly $7,000.

Officials encourage people to "enjoy wildlife by observing, but not interfering" with animals.

