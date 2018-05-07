Texas company recalls nearly 25 tons of smoked sausage items

YOAKUM, Texas (AP) - A Texas company has recalled nearly 25 tons (23 metric tons) of smoked sausage products due to possible contamination with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall by Eddy Packing Co. of Yoakum (YOH'-kum).

A USDA statement Friday says the recall involves smoked sausage products ranging from 2½ pounds (0.91 kilograms) to 30 pounds (14 kilograms) that were processed April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

The products have "EST. 4800" inside the USDA mark and were shipped to California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Eddy Packing Co. received complaints from a restaurant about white, hard plastic found in some sausage during slicing. No one has reported getting sick or hurt.

The recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store.

...

The recalled items include Eddy Fully Cooked Premium Smoked Sausage, Dickey's Barbeque Pit Original Smoked Fresh Polish Sausage Made With Pork and Beef, Lowe's Original Recipe Naturally Hardwood Smoked Sausage Made With Pork and Beef, Eddy Smoked Sausage Made With Pork and Beef, Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage, Eddy Southern Style Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage and Dickey Cheese/Jalapeno Pork and Beef Sausage Ring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.