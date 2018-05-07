Deputies: Facebook posts on dog fighting from different source, not KY woman

The McCracken County and Graves County Sheriff's Offices investigated reports of dog fighting.

According to Graves County deputies, around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 6 they received a call from a woman who said she was getting threats to her life over a Facebook page and messenger account.

The woman told them her Facebook account was compromised and there was a post on the account of her fighting dogs and getting free dogs over her Facebook account to use as "bait" dogs.

Deputies say most of the threats were generated from other states and are not prosecutable by their office.

On Monday, May 7, the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office received numerous calls about dog fighting and using bait dogs for dog fighting coming from the woman's social media.

When deputies responded to her home, they say their initial investigation did not reveal any indication that she had any ties to dog fighting nor animal cruelty.

The woman told deputies she did get a dog through Facebook as a family pet and she tried to get a dog for her sister through Facebook but didn't get one.

According to deputies, the dog the woman got as a family pet was at the home and is in excellent health.

They say it is the opinion of the sheriff's office at this point and time that these posts are coming from another source and not from the woman's Facebook account.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.