Kennett police search for suspect involved in bar burglary

Police in Kennett, Missouri are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a burglary.

The police department shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook hoping to get the public's help in catching him.

The burglary took place at Shakers Bar on Friday, May 4.

If anyone has any information in regard to the identity of the suspect or to the burglary, please contact the department at (573)-888-4622.

