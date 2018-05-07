Kennett police search for suspect involved in bar burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett police search for suspect involved in bar burglary

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
A suspect is wanted in a burglary case in Kennett, MO (Source: Kennett Police Department)
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect (Source: Kennett Police Department)
The burglary happened at Shakers bar (Source: Kennett Police Department)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Kennett, Missouri are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a burglary.

The police department shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook hoping to get the public's help in catching him.

The burglary took place at Shakers Bar on Friday, May 4.

If anyone has any information in regard to the identity of the suspect or to the burglary, please contact the department at (573)-888-4622.

