This week in music:2009 Black Eyed Peas

Let's step back in time and revisit the music from nine years ago.

We're talking about this week in 2009 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Flo Rida at number five with Right Round. The rap tune featured uncredited guest vocals by Kesha. It was Flo Rida's second number one single and it stayed in the top spot for six weeks.

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx teamed up with T-Pain for the song in the number four spot. You may remember the video to Blame It. It featured cameo appearances from Ron Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker and many other actors and recording artists.

At number three was Kid Cudi with Day 'N' Nite. It was Cudi's debut single. Cudi had moved from Cleveland to Brooklyn where he was staying with his uncle. Eventually, his uncle kicked him out and that prompted him to writ Day 'N' Night.

Lady Gaga was in the number two position with Poker Face. The song was a worldwide hit topping the charts in the U.S. and 20 other countries. It's the all time best selling digital song and one of the best selling singles of all time having sold over 14 million copies.

And in the top spot for this week in '09 was The Black Eyed Peas with Boom Boom Pow. It was the group's first number one single and stayed there for an amazing 12 weeks one of the longest runs at number one in chart history. Billboard ranked it as the number one song of 2009 and it comes in at number 51 on the all-time Hot 100 chart.

