Military seeks to limit Congress on fixing child sex assault

Military officials want to limit congressional efforts in certain sexual assaults on bases (Source: Raycom Media)

By JUSTIN PRITCHARD and REESE DUNKLIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. military officials want to limit congressional efforts to address child-on-child sexual assaults on bases, even as new data show the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.

Members of Congress demanded answers after an Associated Press investigation revealed that many reports of sexual violence among military kids on installations languish, leaving both victim and offender without help.

With lawmakers drafting legislative fixes, military officials have offered a clear message during congressional briefings: We can handle this.

The pushback against legislative efforts comes as the Army acknowledged that it had investigated 86 more sex assault reports than initially disclosed to AP, most of them confirmed as crimes.

After adding those new cases, AP's count of juvenile-on-juvenile sexual assault reports on bases reached nearly 700 over a recent 10-year period.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.