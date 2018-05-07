First Alert: Clear and dry overnight

This week is going to get hot and sticky out there. (Source: KFVS)

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said clear skies and dry air will continue Monday evening. This will allow for temperatures to drop through the 60s during the evening hours.

Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Tuesday will be sunny and mild.

There will likely be a few clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Wednesday's severe weather threat and what you need to know:

Mother's Day weekend looks warm and stormy at times.

Later in the week is going to get hot and sticky.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.