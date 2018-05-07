One dead in single-vehicle crash in Williamson Co., IL

State police said 1 person died in the crash (Source: KFVS)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday, May 6.

The Illinois State Police reported that it happened on Interstate 57 at mile point 51 at 4:40 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

A 28-year-old female driver from St. Louis, Missouri was in a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with two passengers. The driver received minor injuries.

A 20-year-old male passenger from Florissant, Mo, and a juvenile passenger were both in the vehicle. The 20-year-old passenger was killed while the juvenile had major injuries.

According to police, the vehicle was headed northbound on the roadway when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road.

The vehicle struck a tree and caused major damage. Police said the crash is currently under investigation.

Police said seatbelts were used in the vehicle.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.