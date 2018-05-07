What you need to know May 7

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Good morning, it is Monday, May 7.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be a little cooler and less humid than the weekend. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the highs will be in the 70s and we’ll have lots of sunshine. We’ll have a similar situation on Tuesday.

Laura’s watching for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail seem to be the main threats, but Laura says she can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

The storms could be in the Heartland during the afternoon hours, but it’s still too far out to know for sure.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Mother’s Day. The rest of the weekend looks good.

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say abandoned a 6-month-old child at a Toys R Us.

Students in Germany have gathered tens of thousands of signatures in an online petition to complain about an "unfair" final English exam.

A Pennsylvania Walmart is now offering a canopy for veterans raising money near the store.

