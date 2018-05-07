What you need to know May 7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 7

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media) The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)
Good morning, it is Monday, May 7.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be a little cooler and less humid than the weekend. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the highs will be in the 70s and we’ll have lots of sunshine. We’ll have a similar situation on Tuesday.

Laura’s watching for the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail seem to be the main threats, but Laura says she can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

The storms could be in the Heartland during the afternoon hours, but it’s still too far out to know for sure.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Mother’s Day. The rest of the weekend looks good.

Making headlines

  1. The Paducah Police Department is holding its Bicycle and Surplus Auction on Saturday, May 19.
  2. Jackson, Missouri Firefighters surprised a girl with a special award for saving her brother's life.
  3. People flooded certain parts of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, May 6 for the Tailgate Flea Market.
  4. Illinois companies have begun disclosing pay differences between their chief executive and median employees.
  5. As a reminder, political signs and other advertising signs are not allowed on state right of way along Kentucky Highways.

Trending web stories

 Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say abandoned a 6-month-old child at a Toys R Us.

Students in Germany have gathered tens of thousands of signatures in an online petition to complain about an "unfair" final English exam.

A Pennsylvania Walmart is now offering a canopy for veterans raising money near the store.

