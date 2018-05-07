How to avoid "summer brain"

Students are getting ready to head back to their summer lives, sometimes engrossed in their phone or video game console, not focused at all on retaining the information they just learned during school.

Some of the teachers at Notre Dame sat down with Heartland News to discuss some of the ways parents can help their student keep their brain active.

"The single most important thing is to continue to read," Ben Edwards, a Spanish teacher at Notre Dame said. "That is absolutely the most important thing to do."

"Read, set aside time every day to read, maybe 30 or 40 minutes," Cindy Maher, English and Interpersonal Communication teacher at Notre Dame said. "If parents could also read with their children, kind of model that."

While convincing your student to read is important, it is not the entire equation. It can sometimes be hard to get a young student to pick up a book on their break.

"I would say when it comes to reading they should read something that is interesting to them," Edwards said. "Read for fun. I think that the best students are the ones who develop a love for reading and read for pleasure. I think it's so important to read for pleasure. So during the summer, that is what I found focus on."

Faculty and staff at Notre Dame find reading during the summer so important, they even have a summer reading program for students to sign up for.

The students can view a board with what each teacher is reading. When the summer is over and students return back to campus, they will have an informal discussion on what they read over the summer.

