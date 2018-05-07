HIT Club returns from Annual Convention

Pictured (from left): HIT students Sheila Overturf (McLeansboro), Crystal Moore (Dix), and Ruth Rhoades (Mt. Vernon); HIT Program Director Charlotte Henry; HIT student Wheat Jackson (Salem); and Medical Coding student Theresa Bates (Benton).

Rend Lake College students enrolled in the Health Information Technology (HIT) and Medical Coding programs recently returned from the Illinois/Missouri Health Information Management Association’s (ILHIMA) Annual Convention in St. Charles, Missouri.

This trip was sponsored by the HIT Club.

The convention offers continuing education units for the credentialed membership.

While at the conference, the students attended educational sessions, visited vendor booths, and networked with other people in the health information management industry.

Students also attended sessions on 13

prep and resume writing at the designated student sessions.

Two lucky students--Ruth Rhoades (Mt. Vernon) and Theresa Bates (Benton)--walked away from the convention with a gift card and textbooks.

