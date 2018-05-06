Paducah Police Department sets date for Bicycle and Surplus Auct - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Police Department sets date for Bicycle and Surplus Auction

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department is holding its Bicycle and Surplus Auction on Saturday, May 19.

The Police Department will be selling 85 bicycles and other miscellaneous items such as: televisions, laptops, tablets, monitors, printers, fishing equipment, toolbox, tools, a small air compressor, portable heaters, office furniture, and more.

A list of all auction items can be picked up Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18 at the Paducah Police Department Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A list of the items will also be available the day of the auction.

The auction will be held at the Paducah Police Department at 1400 Broadway.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. with registration for bidders starting at 8 a.m.

There is no charge to register.

All sales at the auction are final and items are sold “as-is.”

Only cash will be accepted to pay for items.

Items cannot be viewed until the morning of the auction and only those who have registered will be able to view the items.

According to the police department, a majority of the proceeds from the auction goes towards the Police and Fire Pension Fund.

