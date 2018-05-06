2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, MO

Two were injured in single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, Mo. (Source: Raycom Media)

A single-vehicle crash injured two in Stoddard County, Mo. on Sunday, May 7 at 2:35 p.m.

According to the MSHP, Timothy Hill, 53, of Jackson, Mo. was driving a motorcycle on Highway T near Puxico, Mo. and slid off the road.

Timothy Hill and Lillian Hill, 48, also of Jackson, Mo. were taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.

Both victims had moderate injuries according to officials.

