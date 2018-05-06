Redhawks battle Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks aim to finish their road trip with a win.

The Bisons jumped to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of singles.

Danny Wright tripled in the third to score Connor Basler, the Bisons would add another in the third.

Redhawks and Bison each added one in the fourth, then, Justin Dirden hit a three-run home run in the sixth.

The Bisons would take the lead in the seventh and not look back winning 8-7.

The Redhawks are now 21-26 on the season.?

