Missouri parks try artificial wetlands to combat algae - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri parks try artificial wetlands to combat algae

Other Springfield lakes that get algae blooms may use similar designs if the wetlands work (Source: pixabay.com) Other Springfield lakes that get algae blooms may use similar designs if the wetlands work (Source: pixabay.com)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield's city and parks employees are experimenting with artificial wetlands to combat algae that has clogged the water in recent years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that workers spent this week seeding wood-framed floating rectangles with six species of water plants at Sequiota Park. The city hopes the plants will soak up nitrogen and phosphorous that has triggered algae blooms in the past.

Park visitors complained last summer after algae covered nearly the entire surface of Sequiota's lake.

Carrie Lamb is a water quality compliance officer with the city's department of environmental services. She says the artificial wetlands will take up nutrients from the water, provide habitat for Missouri pollinators and give shade for aquatic creatures.

Other Springfield lakes that get algae blooms may use similar designs if the wetlands work.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly